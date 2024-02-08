Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Food Standards Agency run the rating scheme in partnership with local authorities.

A five means the hygiene standards are very good.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Mollie Rocker Bakery at Unit C, Buttermarket House, Exchange Street, Retford; rated on January 31

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Mill House at 194 Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 5

• Rated 5: The Jug and Glass at Jug And Glass Inn, Queens Walk, Nether Langwith, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 1

• Rated 5: Angel Inn at Bawtry Road, Blyth, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 25

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: