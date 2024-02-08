Good news as 'five' food hygiene ratings awarded to five Bassetlaw establishments
The Food Standards Agency run the rating scheme in partnership with local authorities.
A five means the hygiene standards are very good.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Mollie Rocker Bakery at Unit C, Buttermarket House, Exchange Street, Retford; rated on January 31
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Mill House at 194 Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 5
• Rated 5: The Jug and Glass at Jug And Glass Inn, Queens Walk, Nether Langwith, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 1
• Rated 5: Angel Inn at Bawtry Road, Blyth, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 25
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Misterton Pizza and Kebab House at 5a High Street, Misterton, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 25