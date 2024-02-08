Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive of North Notts BID, was one of four Nottinghamshire recipients of the prestigious member of the order of the British Empire (MBE) award in 2023, recognising her services to business and the economy in Nottinghamshire.

For more information on North Notts BID and the services it provides, visit https://northnottsbid.co.uk

Advertisement

Advertisement

In total, there were ten honourees in the region, with three Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) and three medallists of the order of the British Empire (BEM) awards given out.

L-R: Sir John Peace, Sally Gillborn MBE and partner, Coun Carole McCulloch and Coun John Ogle.

Ms Gillborn joined OBE honouree Liz Barrett, principal of Sutton’s Academy Transformation Trust Further Education (ATTFE), and Natalie Gasson-McKinley MBE, formerly of the Federation of Small Business Service, among several other honourees at a regional gathering celebrating their achievements.

Sally said: “Driving economic growth in North Nottinghamshire cannot be achieved in isolation.

“It takes time, effort and collaboration, opening pathways for young people and supporting businesses at every level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is why I am so proud to join my fellow Nottinghamshire honourees on this special occasion, who have helped foster a more profitable future in our region.”