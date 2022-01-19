GoFundMe fundraiser set up to help family of former Bolsover Council chairman after murder of his wife

A murder inquiry was launched after 86-year-old Freda Walker was found dead at her home on Station Road at just after 9am on Saturday, January 15.

Her 88-year-old husband Kenneth, a serving member of Shirebrook Town Council, was found with serious injuries and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Toni-Louise Newcombe, from charity The Rope Project, which supports families who have fled domestic abuse or have been sleeping rough, has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to go towards Freda’s funeral costs and to support the family.

Kenneth and Freda Walker

She said: “Hearing the sad news that in Langwith Junction two elderly people were attacked in their home was awful.

"Mrs Walker has died and herhusband is critically ill in hospital with serious injuries.

“We felt we needed to help as much as we can.

“The money raised will help this family with the funeral expenses of Freda and will go towards any other financial expenses to support the family in what is such a traumatic time.”

To donate, you can do so gofundme.com/f/help-ken-and-fredas-family

Outpouring of grief

Police are still searching for the couple's attacker and have urged nearby residents to keep their homes secure.

Assistant Chief Constable David Kirby said: “Freda and Kenneth were well known in the area and there has been an understandable outpouring of grief following Freda’s death.

“My thoughts are with her family and friends and with the community who are understandably shocked by the news.

“Our thoughts are also with Kenneth, who remains in a critical condition.

“A significant level of violence was used in this incident and, while we cannot go into specifics of the offence at this time, this is not being investigated as a domestic incident.

“There is an increased police presence in the area, and high visibility patrols will continue in the coming days.