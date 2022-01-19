James Hince Court, formerly a residential care home in Carlton-in-Lindrick, is being demolished after permission for the work was granted by Nottinghamshire County Council.

The demolition works began earlier this month, staring with the removal of asbestos.

The full duration of works is expected to be completed by March 15, ahead of bird nesting season.

Demolition work has begun on the formerly James Hince Court Care Home, Windsor Gardens, Carlton-in-Lindrick.

The care home was closed in September 2019 along with all NCC owned care homes, after the centres had become “outdated, too expensive to run and no longer fit for purpose”, said former NCC chairman of the adult social care and public health committee, councillor Stuart Wallace in 2019.

On Facebook, a number of residents and former employees have expressed their disappointment in seeing the care home knocked down.

Several local residents said it was a ‘real shame’ to see it go, leaving elderly residents without a local centre for respite and care after being transferred from hospital before going home or to a more permanent facility.

The former care home was shut down in 2019. Image credit: Alan Hunter

One woman who worked at the centre for 17 years commented: “So very sad to see this. Absolutely fantastic staff, great top notch care given and some absolutely smashing residents came and sadly went. Such a shame.”

Another former employee said she worked at James Hince Court, known among staff as ‘Jimmy’s’, for over 25 years. She said: “Staff and residents come and go but the one thing that was always there was love.”

One resident said: “I remember climbing the mud piles as a child when they were building it in the late 80s, early 90s. It's such a young building, so why destroy it?”

Prior to the plans being approved, a resident reported that bats had been spotted emerging from the building.

Demolition works are underway. Image credit: Alan Hunter

An ecologist carried out a bat survey, and Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust said it is satisfied that there is ‘no evidence of any bat roost within the structure’.

However, should bats be encountered during demolition works, it will be necessary for the applicant to obtain a European Protected Species Licence from Natural England.

Demolition is expected to finish in March 2022. Image credit: Alan Hunter