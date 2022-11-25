Generosity sees almost £300 raised for Royal British Legion at Worksop Town FC game
A Remembrance service and standards parade at Worksop Town FC’s grounds has helped to raise almost £300 for the Royal British Legion.
Worksop Town FC invited representatives from the local branch of the Royal British Legion to their match on home turf against North Shields FC on November 19.
A parade of standards, led by the football clubs’ chairmen, was held, alongside a short service of Remembrance before kick-off in the match, which the Tigers won 4-0.
At half-time, the Legion asked for donations with a collection bucket for the charity, which provides financial, social and emotional support to members and veterans of the British Armed Forces, and their families.
Grant Cullen, Worksop RBL branch secretary, said thanks to “generous" donations from a crowd of more than 600 fans, the game raised a total of £277.92 for the Legion.
Mr Cullen said: “Thanks to Graham Holland who facilitated this event.”
