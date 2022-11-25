Worksop Town FC invited representatives from the local branch of the Royal British Legion to their match on home turf against North Shields FC on November 19.

A parade of standards, led by the football clubs’ chairmen, was held, alongside a short service of Remembrance before kick-off in the match, which the Tigers won 4-0.

At half-time, the Legion asked for donations with a collection bucket for the charity, which provides financial, social and emotional support to members and veterans of the British Armed Forces, and their families.

Grant Cullen, Worksop RBL branch secretary, said thanks to “generous" donations from a crowd of more than 600 fans, the game raised a total of £277.92 for the Legion.

Mr Cullen said: “Thanks to Graham Holland who facilitated this event.”

The RBL bucket collectors - Andy Glasborrow, Grant Cullen, Paul Roome, Tim Lewis, and Andy's son, Toby, at the front.

