A Bassetlaw man has reached an astounding fundraising milestone in support of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Stuart Dixon and his Sherwood Jaguars team have raised more than £300,000 for the hospice thanks to his unique fundraising project.

The quirky fundraising idea sees businesses or members of the public donate to place a sticker on one of his fleet of nine luxury Jaguars, featuring their logo or name.

The former businessman woke up at 4am one morning when he struck upon the lucrative idea.

Pictured, from left, are Regional Fundraiser Hannah Goulding, Stuart Dixon and Regional Fundraising Manager Ruth Wallbank.

It’s proven so popular the stickers went from raising just under £5,000 in one year to more than £78,000 in the next.

Since retiring, the 78-year-old from Retford has had little in the way of downtime. He has spent the past 10 years supporting Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and many years prior he fundraised for several other good causes.

He’s even hoping to raise another £50,000 in 2024.

“I think Bluebell Wood is amazing and I chose to support them because of the children and what their families go through,” he said.

“I am a people-person and fundraising is my passion. I’ve spoken to so many wonderful people over the years.”

From car shows up and down the country to restaurant openings, Stuart and his 25 volunteers never miss an opportunity to raise funds for Bluebell Wood.

Regional Fundraising Manager, Ruth Wallbank, said: “Stuart is one in a million!

“His energy and commitment to supporting the hospice is phenomenal.