News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Fundraiser reaches £300K mark for children's hospice near Worksop

A Bassetlaw man has reached an astounding fundraising milestone in support of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.
By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 1st Nov 2023, 11:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Stuart Dixon and his Sherwood Jaguars team have raised more than £300,000 for the hospice thanks to his unique fundraising project.

The quirky fundraising idea sees businesses or members of the public donate to place a sticker on one of his fleet of nine luxury Jaguars, featuring their logo or name.

The former businessman woke up at 4am one morning when he struck upon the lucrative idea.

Pictured, from left, are Regional Fundraiser Hannah Goulding, Stuart Dixon and Regional Fundraising Manager Ruth Wallbank.Pictured, from left, are Regional Fundraiser Hannah Goulding, Stuart Dixon and Regional Fundraising Manager Ruth Wallbank.
Pictured, from left, are Regional Fundraiser Hannah Goulding, Stuart Dixon and Regional Fundraising Manager Ruth Wallbank.
Most Popular

It’s proven so popular the stickers went from raising just under £5,000 in one year to more than £78,000 in the next.

Since retiring, the 78-year-old from Retford has had little in the way of downtime. He has spent the past 10 years supporting Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and many years prior he fundraised for several other good causes.

He’s even hoping to raise another £50,000 in 2024.

Read More
Bonfire night in Worksop: Firework displays in and around the town

“I think Bluebell Wood is amazing and I chose to support them because of the children and what their families go through,” he said.

“I am a people-person and fundraising is my passion. I’ve spoken to so many wonderful people over the years.”

From car shows up and down the country to restaurant openings, Stuart and his 25 volunteers never miss an opportunity to raise funds for Bluebell Wood.

Regional Fundraising Manager, Ruth Wallbank, said: “Stuart is one in a million!

“His energy and commitment to supporting the hospice is phenomenal.

“Stuart’s help to secure generous donations from businesses and members of the public means so much to everyone at Bluebell Wood and the families we support.”

Related topics:Bluebell Wood Children's HospiceRetfordBluebell Wood