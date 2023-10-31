Bonfire Night is set to return with a bang in Worksop with many firework displays and bonfire events going on.
Families eager to celebrate with spectacular firework shows, toffee apples and sparklers can check out some of these top events going on in the region.
Residents are advised to check with individual venues before setting off as some events may be affected/cancelled at the last minute due to flooding or bad weather.
1. Firework displays and bonfire events
Where will you be watching the fireworks from in Worksop? Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Manton Sports Club Bonfire Event
'Fireworks Spectacular' at Manton Sports Club, Retford Road, Worksop, on Friday, November 3, from 5pm. The event will raise money for Ernie's Wish and include fair rides and disco and food.
Tickets Family of 4 £10 bought in advance, individual tickets are £3 each on day. Event Tickets are available from Manton club 01909 478687 Photo: submitted
3. Worksop College and Ranby House Bonfire Event
A bonfire and firework event is set to take place at Worksop College and Ranby House on Wednesday November 1.
Expect a classic celebration - toffee apples, parkin, glow sticks, and a delicious BBQ. Photo: Submit
4. Worksop Rugby Club Bonfire and Firework Display
A fireworks and bonfire extravaganza will be held at the club in Stubbing Lane, Worksop, on Saturday, November 5, gates open at 4.30pm to 10pm. The popular annual event will include fireworks, bonfire, fair rides, outside bar and food stalls. Childrens Fireworks display (No Bangs)starting at 5.30pm, Bonfire Lighting at 6.30pm, Main Firework Display at 7pm. Tickets https://www.eventbrite.com/e/worksop-rugby-club-annual-bonfire-night-saturday-4th-november-2023-tickets-730493223897?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwAR29CHXGKz1BxkspIYr3gy1hQuGKXqtfirQabXBj4DyKP-dLW2bjmMBLlqk Photo: submitted