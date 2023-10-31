2 . Manton Sports Club Bonfire Event

'Fireworks Spectacular' at Manton Sports Club, Retford Road, Worksop, on Friday, November 3, from 5pm. The event will raise money for Ernie's Wish and include fair rides and disco and food. Tickets Family of 4 £10 bought in advance, individual tickets are £3 each on day. Event Tickets are available from Manton club 01909 478687 Photo: submitted