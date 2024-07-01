Fundraiser of the year title for Retford man who has raised £320k for children’s hospice charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A retired Retford businessman who has raised £320,000 for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice has been crowned ‘fundraiser of the year’.

Stuart Dixon, from Retford has been raising money for the North Anston facility for the last six years through his fleet of nine luxury Jags.

And his efforts have been recognised by Bassetlaw Community & Voluntary Service (BCVS) who awarded him the fundraiser of the year accolade.

Stuart said: “I do it because I love giving them money, I love to help them.”

Stuart Dixon has raised £320,000 for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice with his car sticker campaign

The 78-year-old covers some of his racing cars with sponsored, coloured vinyl stickers in return for a donation to the charity and he and his team of 25 volunteers also take the eye-catching liveried vehicles to events across the country, such as classic car shows, country fairs and restaurant openings.

The former businessman woke up at 4am one morning when he struck upon the lucrative idea.

It’s proven so popular the stickers went from raising just under £5,000 in one year to more than £78,000 in the next.

Since retiring, the 78-year-old has had little in the way of downtime. He has spent the past 10 years supporting Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and many years prior he fundraised for several other good causes.

“I think Bluebell Wood is amazing and I chose to support them because of the children and what their families go through,” he said.

“I am a people-person and fundraising is my passion. I’ve spoken to so many wonderful people over the years.”

From car shows up and down the country to restaurant openings, Stuart and his 25 volunteers never miss an opportunity to raise funds for Bluebell Wood.

Regional Fundraising Manager, Ruth Wallbank, said: “Stuart is one in a million!

“His energy and commitment to supporting the hospice is phenomenal.

“Stuart’s help to secure generous donations from businesses and members of the public means so much to everyone at Bluebell Wood and the families we support.”

Bluebell Wood provide care to children and young adults both in their own homes and the hospice in North Anston. The organisation need to raise £14,000 each day to keep their doors open.