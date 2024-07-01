Tickets on sale now for Robin Hood Beer Festival in Nottingham
The event, which will run from October 9-12, will see brewery bars representing Castle Rock, Blue Monkey, Black Iris, Bang The Elephant, Lincoln Green, Thornbridge, Nottingham Brewery, Lenton Lane, Shipstone’s and others stand alongside brewers of quality real ales from across the country.
Cider makers will also be in on the act with a wide choice from near and far as the festival returns with access to new areas and a jam-packed live music programme.
An early bird offering, which runs until August 2nd, will include complimentary tickets to Nottinghamshire’s One-Day Cup home clash against
Essex on August 11.
Organisers Nottingham CAMRA have also introduced a season ticket offering this year that lets people attend all public sessions.
Also, a new Saturday evening, attractively priced ‘party night’ ticket has also been introduced, which gives entry from 7pm.
Tickets are available at trentbridge.co.uk/camra
Festival opening hours are as follows:
Wednesday, October 9: 4pm to 11pm
Thursday, October 10: 11am to 11pm
Friday, October 11: 11am to 11pm
Saturday, October 12: 11am to 11pm
Saturday party night ticket: After 7pm
Steve Westby, Nottingham CAMRA chair, said: “Nottingham has a great brewing heritage and the newcomers are also making interesting beers which adds to the choice and variety.
"Last year’s festival was our best yet and we’re delighted to be back at Trent Bridge with plans to make more improvements to the scale, choice and entertainment.
"We hope to attract more guests than ever before and while it certainly helps to be a beer or cider drinker, there really is something for everyone.”
