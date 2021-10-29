The blow comes after Bassetlaw was left out of the 109 successful bids from the ‘levelling-up fund’, announced by the Chancellor of Exchequer on Wednesday (October 27).

Levelling-up was a cornerstone of the Conservative election manifesto in 2019, promising to regenerate towns and cities, with local authorities being invited to bid for a slice of a £4.8bn fund.

The money from the Levelling Up Fund bid was planned on improving traffic flow around Victoria Square and making it more accessible to pedestrians and cyclists, removing surplus retail space to create more leisure and public spaces, and opening up the area around the Chesterfield Canal.

Bassetlaw District Council submitted the unsuccessful £20m bid to the Government in August to redevelop Worksop town centre.

Bassetlaw council leader Simon Greaves has expressed his frustration in a video on Facebook. He said: “My question is, where is the money for Bassetlaw in all of this?

“A £20 million levelling up bid submitted to Government, endorsed by the MP, answer? Nothing.

“Where’s the money for local infrastructure? The A57 is running at 80 per cent capacity, the county council knows that. Where’s the money for it? Nowhere.

“Where’s the money for local policing? Nowhere.

“Where’s the £17 million we’ve been repeatedly promised for Bassetlaw Hospital? Answer? Nowhere.

“It isn’t good enough and it’s about time Bassetlaw got its fair share.”

In response to not receiving the funding, MP for Bassetlaw, Brendan Clarke-Smith, said: “I am disappointed that Bassetlaw District Council was unsuccessful in its bid for levelling up funding for Worksop town centre.

“I will be contacting the department for levelling up, housing and communities for an urgent meeting to discuss the reasons behind their decision and how we can work to secure any future funding.”

Bids that have been unsuccessful in the first round of the fund can be resubmitted for future rounds, the next one being in the Spring.

A spokesman from Bassetlaw District Council said: “We are disappointed not to have been awarded Levelling Up funding, especially as we are recognised as a top priority area for “Levelling Up” by Government.