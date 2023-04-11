Free open days to celebrate discovery of ancient rock art near Worksop

The Church Hole Cave will be open to the public for free tours on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 April and visitors are invited to come along and take a sneak peek inside the cave to see the art for themselves.

From 10.30am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 3.30pm on Saturday and Sunday, one of the learning team will be on hand to show visitors the rock art and explain just how important it is in our understanding of the Ice Age in Britain and Europe.

It will be free entry into the cave, so as many people as possible can pop in throughout the day, and the team will be encouraging visitors to make a donation to Creswell Heritage Trust, the charity that looks after the caves.

The cave open day is part of a wider celebration about the rock art at Creswell Crags.

When it was discovered 20 years ago this week, it was realised to be Britain's oldest rock art. It was the first discovery of Ice Age art in Britain and a hugely important moment for our understanding of human habitation during the Palaeolithic period.

The investigation at Creswell Crags led to the discovery of the majority of engravings inside Church Hole Cave, where a total of 23 definite markings were found, including the engravings of a bison, stag, ibis, and depictions of the female form. The engravings were dated to over 12,000 years old.

Hannah Steggles, head of public engagement at Creswell Crags, said, ‘The Ice Age rock art is so important to Creswell Crags and to the wider understanding of the Ice Age in Britain and beyond.