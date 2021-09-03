There are four new fun-filled dates taking place at Worksop Leisure Centre, Valley Road, Worksop designed to help girls and boys between the ages of five and 11 get active and play football.

Taking part in outdoor team sports is beneficial for children’s mental and physical development.

Worksop children aged five to 11 can take part in the free football sessions

Fun Football focuses on creating an environment where every child can take part and enjoy football whether they are new to the game or looking to further develop their skills.

In partnership with all four Football Associations across the UK, McDonald’s and franchisees are providing hundreds of free sessions, all delivered by a team of fully qualified coaches in over 600 locations across the UK during 2021.

After eight successful sessions were held in the spring and summer, McDonald’s is offering another four more sessions in Worksop for families to sign their children up for, meaning 240 under elevens will have the opportunity to learn from top FA coaches.

The Fun Football sessions will be taking place across four consecutive Saturdays on the 5th , 12th , 19th and 26th September 11:00 – 12:00

McDonald’s franchisee, Bob Meadowcroft, says: “Being active has a benefit for children – and I’m delighted to be able to help facilitate 240 hours of free Fun Football sessions for children in the area.

“With coaching provided by FA qualified coaches, it is a great opportunity to experience football for the first time or to work on developing skills and technique.

“The Fun Football sessions held this spring and summer were well attended and a success for everyone involved.

“Following the inspirational performances of the Three Lions on the European Stage this summer, we hope as many boys and girls as possible are encouraged to become involved in football.”

McDonald’s Fun Football sessions are compliant with all of the latest Government Covid-19 protocols and advice. The programme is designed with our UKFA partners and their latest grassroots guidance.