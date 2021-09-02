The ‘Bad Boys’ hitmaker, Alexandra Burke, performed a headline set to close the event, which is organised by North Notts BID.

The event also featured performances from swing group The Bowkers, local band Hitch and Ariana Grande and ABBA tribute acts.

Alongside the music and entertainment, attendees had the chance to enjoy an open-air bar as well as food from local artisan suppliers. A large screen was also placed at the bandstand in Kings Park for those wanting to socially distance.

Sally Gillborn, chief executive of North Notts BID, said: “After unfortunately having to cancel last year’s event, this year’s Party in the Square was always going to be well received, but we have been taken aback by the positive reaction.

“To have so many people out in the square and enjoying what Retford has to offer as part of the event was brilliant to see, and it has also provided a boost to local businesses, including many in hospitality – a sector that has been hit particularly by the pandemic.”

The free event ran from 2-7.30pm on Sunday August 28.

1. She can do it even better in broken heels... 33-year-old Alexandra Burke won X-Factor in 2008 Photo: Paul 'Spike' Reddington Photo Sales

2. The event brought together hundreds Hundreds gathered at the free event in Retford Photo: Paul 'Spike' Reddington Photo Sales

3. The Bowkers The Bowkers are a Yorkshire family, with Justine, her brothers Lukas and Max, and their father Jason. Photo: Paul 'Spike' Reddington Photo Sales

4. #PartyintheSquare Retford party-goers getting Insta ready Photo: Paul 'Spike' Reddington Photo Sales