Free activities for the whole community as Worksop Library's Fun Palace returns

From 10am to 3pm on Saturday, October 1, the Fun Palace will be returning at Worksop Library with free drop-in activities and experiences for people of all ages.

Fun Palace will have over 30 different activities from organisations, and this year has partnered with Aurora Wellbeing next door in the old library building to provide activities centred around physical and mental wellbeing.

Some of the activities include: showings of the LAND/NG film that was created in collaboration with Nottinghamshire communities, a smoothie bike and beer goggles from ABL Health, stop motion animation with Inspire Learning, virtual reality with University of Sheffield’s Women in Engineering, and much more.

Visitors will also get the opportunity to view the stunning exhibition of hand-crafted twiddlers for people living with dementia, as part of Inspire’s charity knitting challenge for 2022.

This knitting challenge, which is supported by Your Health Your Way, Dementia Action Nottingham & Nottinghamshire, and Creative Lives, is Inspire’s sixth annual crafting event for charity.

Once the exhibition is over, Dementia Action Nottingham & Nottinghamshire will distribute over 700 Twiddlers across the county, and make sure people who will benefit from them most receive them.

Peter Gaw, chief executive officer at Inspire, said: “We are excited to be welcoming visitors to our Worksop Library Fun Palace again this year.

"We hope that people of all ages will come along and take part in the free activities and see what we have on offer in the library.

“The library is at the heart of the community and events such as Fun Palace are a chance to bring everyone together.”