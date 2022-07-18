Former Worksop cinema worker 'Minnie' celebrates reaching the incredible age of 106

Hannah ‘Minnie’ Marsh was born to parents Edward and Emily Marsh on July 11, 1916.

She has always liked to be called by her middle name Minnie which was chosen by her father Edward, who sadly passed away during the First World War.

Minnie attended St Mary’s Catholic School and, after leaving, got her first job at the cinema where she worked her way up to selling tickets and handling money.

Minnie celebrating her 106th birthday

She got married to her first husband who she had 10 wonderful years with and they had a son called Edward.

When Edward was 14, Minnie returned to work in the cinema.

During the Second World War, Minnie worked making bullets for the soldiers and married her second husband Jack Rudderham.

They lived on Sandy Lane, Worksop, and were familiar faces at the Colliery Inn pub.

A resident at the Westwood Care Home since March, 2019, a spokesman said: “She fitted right in with her banter and story’s. Every year the home has thrown Minnie a Birthday party with her favourite singer Brain Caldwell.

“This year Minnie reached the phenomenal age of 106, and at Westwood we celebrated in style with a party, Brain singing, 106 Birthday cake, lots of balloons and surrounded by all her friends and family.

"We’d also like to say a big thank you to Morrisons, who donated cupcakes for the party and bought Minnie a beautiful bouquet of flowers, Libby, and Katie for donating the balloon displays and Light up Number for donating the big 106. All your wonderful donations really made Minnie’s day extra special.