Wildlife park popular with Worksop residents closes so staff can care for animals in scorching conditions

Due to record hot weather, staff have taken the decision to close the park to the public to allow rangers to properly care for the animals during the scorching heat.

A spokesman said: ”Yorkshire Wildlife Park will be closed on Monday 18th and Tuesday 19th July to allow our Animal Rangers to concentrate fully on caring for our animals.

“In the Yorkshire Hive, the Hex Hotel, Wilds Cafe Bistro, Uproar Play Barn and the shops will all remain open as they are air conditioned.“We will be in touch with ticket holders to rebook them and will re-open on Wednesday 20th July. We apologise for any inconvenience caused but believe in these extraordinary conditions closing is in the best interests of our animals as well as team and visitor safety."