North and South Wheatley Parish Council was successful in its bid for £20k to stabilise a beck that runs through the village and to the rear of North Wheatley and Leverton Cricket Club’s clubhouse, which has also received a grant of £10k to improve facilities and access.

Both projects have been made possible thanks to the Government’s Rural England Prosperity Fund, worth almost £714,000 over two financial years, which is being administered and distributed by Bassetlaw District Council.

James Naish, Leader of Bassetlaw District Council and Councillor for Sturton ward, said: “I am pleased to see work to stabilise the beck, along with improvements to the pavilion, is underway. It will help protect it for the use and enjoyment of residents for many years to come.

“The Rural England Prosperity Fund is helping to deliver projects across the district that are making a difference to where people live.”

Due to flooding in recent years, the banks of the beck had eroded and the Parish Council were concerned that if work did not take place in the next two years, it could result in the loss of the sports pavilion, as well as affecting the nearby playing field and school.

Vicki Wilson, Chair of North and South Wheatley Parish Council, said: “This is important work, the beck has been eroding for decades now and it has got worse and worse, with flood waters getting close to the back of the pavilion. We are so grateful for this funding which means it should be safe for many years to come.”

As well as works on the beck, the cricket club is getting a new shelter and seating area outside the pavilion alongside resurfacing to improve access and provide a better space for residents to come together as a community to socialise.

The funding is a rural top-up to the United Kingdom Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) with the first round being distributed to a total of 18 community groups and businesses across Bassetlaw.