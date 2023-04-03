The Tanning Shop, the UK’s largest tanning chain announces a new location opening at Celtic Retail Park, Raymoth Lane, Worksop, in April 2023, which will join more than 90 stores nationwide.

New customers will receive one free UV tanning session if they pre-register for Worksop before the new salon opens – see bit.ly/40nKSzl

This year is set to be another strong year of growth for the brand, from branching out into its first TV advert with ITVX, to the expansion of its store estate across the UK, there is lots to look forward to with the Tanning Shop in 2023.

The Tanning Shop is soon to open in Worksop.

Mel Wilson, marketing director, said: “The Tanning Shop is continuing its expansion in 2023 and is excited to open in Worksop.

“The brand prides itself on responsible, safe tanning solutions in a friendly and professional environment.

“The shop will have top-of-the-range laydown and stand-up tanning beds and new customers can try a UV tanning session for free, if they register before the salon opens.”

The store will be home to the powerhouse of the skincare and tanning world, the Lightvision. This luxurious UV tanning bed hosts red light LEDs around the face and throughout the body for exceptional skincare benefits. The red-light LEDs help improve blood circulation for a beautiful and even tan as well as stimulating skin rejuvenation.

The store will also be home to the Prestige lay-down bed and the Hapro V6 Stand-up bed.

The Prestige is packed with innovative features including Climatronic Plus temperature control and the refreshing Aqua Fresh face and body mist. The Hapro V6 is the perfect bed for an all-over tan. Stand-up beds provide a spacious environment which enables you to move around easily during your session to minimise tan lines!