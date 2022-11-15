James Bullivent, aged 41, who lives in Hull, has had to endure a traumatic year since being arrested by police and charged.

And the ordeal of being dragged through the courts took a heavy toll on his mental health.

He spent three or four spells in a mental hospital.

Father-of-three James Bullivent, who has been cleared of assaulting his former partner in Worksop on Boxing Day last year.

But now all charges of assault have been thrown out at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court and James, who used to work as a DJ, is slowly getting his life back to normal.

“I went off the rails after what happened,” said James. “I have never felt so low .

“I had everything and lost everything, but am clawing it back.”

James was accused of pressing a knife into his ex-partner’s rib cage while assaulting her at the flat of her new boyfriend on Monmouth Road, Worksop, during a Christmas family gathering.

He denied all charges brought against him.

“I fought it all the way,” he said. “I knew I didn’t do what I was accused of and my solicitor knew I was innocent.

When the case came to court in August, James could not attend, because he had been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

He was still convicted in his absence.

However, solicitor, Ian Pridham, successfully argued for the sentencing to be adjourned for medical evidence to be gathered with a view to reopening the case for a retrial.

That retrial, held last week, found James not guilty. Now he can look forward to the future.

He was a popular DJ in pubs and clubs, and at birthday parties and weddings, in the Hull area, and hopes to resume that work soon.

He said: "Because of my anxiety, depression and sleep deprivation, I have been unable to work this year. But I am doing really well now and things are getting better and better.

"I have started a new relationship and my partner, Joanne, has been absolutely amazing.

"The support from the rest of my family has also been great. Everyone has been there for me and picked me up.”

The dream for James is to put his year from hell behind him.

"II am drug free and making sure I always look smart,” he said.