Fantastic first for Clumber Park as rare Barbastelle bat recorded

During bat monitoring in Hardwick village at Clumber Park, several passes of the rare Barbastelle bat were recorded.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This marks what is believed to be the first confirmed record of this species at Clumber Park.

Staff at Clumber Park National Trust were “thrilled” by the discovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite having ideal habitats, including ancient oak trees with peeling bark, these elusive bats have remained surprisingly rare in the area.

Barbastelles are rare and distinctive species, with a pug-like face and large, wide ears.

They have been previously recorded at nearby Creswell Crags and Sherwood Forest, and it is now confirmed that they are present in Clumber Park.

According to the Nottinghamshire Bat Group, a self-funded organisation dedicated to the conservation and protection of bats and their habitats, barbastelle bats are described as Britain's “most distinctive bat species”.

This bat features a pug-like face with nearly upward-facing nostrils and broad, angular ears that almost cover its eyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ears are connected at the base and have a uniquely shaped tragus, often accompanied by a small lobe on the outer edge.

The barbastelle's skin and fur are nearly black, typically with creamy white tips, giving it a frosted appearance.

The barbastelle was first recorded in Nottinghamshire in 2011 on an Nottinghamshire Bat Group transect near the River Trent.

The East Midlands represents the northern edge of the barbastelle's range in the UK, and it is the bat species with the highest conservation concern in this region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

See more at: nottsbatgroup.org.uk/bats-in-nottingham/barbastelle-2/.

Barbastelle bats have also been detected in the wider Clumber Park area, suggesting they may be here to stay.

Dace Fenton, of Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust – commenting on the update at www.facebook.com/ClumberParkNT, said: “Congratulations Clumber Park. Uplifting news for expanding habitats.”