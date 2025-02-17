Take a look back at Clumber Park in the 1900s through seven snaps

Here are seven photos showing Clumber Park in the 1900s.

Clumber was the country estate of the Dukes of Newcastle and, although the mansion was demolished in 1938, the Chapel, Pleasure Grounds, lake and walled kitchen garden remain as clues to its grand past.

Discover more about events, walking routes, and parking information at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/nottinghamshire-lincolnshire/clumber-park.

Find out more about Clumber Park’s history at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/nottinghamshire-lincolnshire/clumber-park/history-of-clumber-park.

Here are seven photos from the National Trust site…

The image shows Clumber House (before it was demolished) and lake in the 1900s.

1. Fantastic photo

The image shows Clumber House (before it was demolished) and lake in the 1900s. Photo: Heritage Images/Getty Images

Clumber Park was once part of Nottinghamshire's famed 'Dukeries'. It was formerly home to the Dukes of Newcastle, and was built in 1770 during the reign of Queen Anne. Clumber was abandoned by the seventh Duke of Newcastle for the suburban comforts of Forest Farm near Windsor in 1908 and was finally demolished in 1938. The park was used as an ammunitions dump during the Second World War. Many fascinating features of the estate remain, including the serpentine lake, an outstanding Gothic Revival Chapel, built in 1886 for the 7th Duke of Newcastle, Hardwick village and the Walled Kitchen Garden. The property was acquired by the National Trust in 1946, who now administer the remains of the estate.

2. Clumber House c1900

Stunning photo captures Clumber Park from above. Last year, Clumber Park shared this picture as part of their Heritage and Horticulture Amble, where visitors were invited to explore fascinating snippets of the estate's ducal history during a free guided heritage walk.

3. Heritage of the house

Stunning photo captures Clumber Park from above. Last year, Clumber Park shared this picture as part of their Heritage and Horticulture Amble, where visitors were invited to explore fascinating snippets of the estate's ducal history during a free guided heritage walk. Photo: Clumber Park NT

Fisherman Jeffrey Gill using a hatchet to hack a hole in the six inch thick ice of the lake in Clumber Park on January 1, 1962. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

4. Fisherman

Fisherman Jeffrey Gill using a hatchet to hack a hole in the six inch thick ice of the lake in Clumber Park on January 1, 1962. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Fox Photos

