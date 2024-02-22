Fancy owning your own Worksop pub? This popular venue is now up for grabs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lockside has operated as a pub for more than 25 years, having first started out as part of the Yates’ Winelodge chain, and the building’s owner is now on the lookout for some fresh faces behind the bar, with an annual rent of £35K per year.

The well-known town centre pub/bar is owned by a private individual who is looking to enter into a new agreement with an enthusiastic operator.

The property is on the market with leisure property specialists Fleurets and is available to let at Nil Premium with a guide rent of £35,000 PA.

The Lockside pub, in Worksop.

The Lockside offers a new tenant great location adjacent to both Dock Road and the Chesterfield Canal near the heart of Worksop Town Centre.

It also offers a spacious and well-presented trading area, external drinking area to rear and large upper floors that provides scope to re-introduce food.

Andy Tudor, Divisional Director of Fleurets Midlands said, “When a former managed house comes to the market, you know it is most likely going to be a decent size; be in a prominent position and have good trading potential. The Lockside ticks all these boxes and offers a great opportunity to an enthusiastic individual, couple or small multiple.”