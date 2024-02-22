Woman sentenced for casing Welbeck Estate for £3.75 million jewellery raid

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two pieces of diamond encrusted jewellery, the Portland Tiara and an associated brooch, were stolen from the Portland Collection at the Harley Gallery in November 2018.

Kelly Duong visited the exhibition with her partner Ashley Cumberpatch while "masquerading as daytrippers” to record points of entry on a go-pro camera, Nottingham Crown Court heard on Thursday.

Henry James, prosecuting, described the raid as an "heinous attack on the country's heritage" which saw three men bearing power tools break into the gallery, vault and display case, while wearing motorcycle helmets, boiler suits, overalls and gloves.

The Portland Tiara.

They escaped in an Audi RS5 which was later set on fire in Blidworth where they switched to a white transit van.

“Her co-defendants were on a plane and out of the country shortly afterwards,” said Mr James.

Duong, aged 35, of Francis Street, Nottingham, admitted conspiracy to rob on the basis she was unaware of what was being taken.

Other works of art that formed part of the same collection included masterpieces by Michelangelo and van Dyck and a pearl earring worn by Charles I at his execution.

The court heard at the time Duong was on bail for possessing a sawn-off shotgun belonging to Cumberpatch, for which she later received an 18-month jail sentence.

Saleema Mahmood, mitigating, said there was no evidence Duong was involved in the actual burglary and a psychiatric report described her as "impressionable”.

"She was in a relationship with her previous partner Ashley Cumberpatch where she was influenced if not physically then certainly mentally and emotionally.”

"She asks the court to be merciful and consider the impact on her children," said Ms Mahmood.

Judge John Sampson sentenced her to two years, suspended for 21 months, with 20 rehabilitation days, because there is “a realistic prospect of rehabilitation with Cumberpatch out of her life.”

Her co-defendants were jailed at Nottingham Crown Court following a 13-week trial in 2022.