‘Family Repair Shop’ craft workshops at Worksop's Harley Gallery
Have fun upcycling old textiles, learn some new skills, and have a great family day out all at the same time at the ‘Repair Shop’ craft workshops at The Harley Gallery in Worksop.
There are three workshops to enjoy, and each has a different artist to show you some craft techniques and help you make something special.
First up on October 16, is Designer Denim with Abbi Olla. Bring your old jeans and learn fabric painting techniques to turn them into a work of art! If your young adults love doodle jeans, they’ll love this workshop.
Then, on November 6, there is a workshop with textiles artist Louise Presley who will help you to turn your sentimental textiles into a keepsake ‘Family Repair Roll’ that is both useful and practical. If you have scraps of baby clothes or Great Aunt Nellie’s best lace hankies laying unloved in a drawer, this workshop is for you, and a lovely opportunity to chat with your family about the memories that the fabrics hold.
And finally, on December 4, there is a Christmas Jumper upcycling workshop with artist Ruth Waller. This festive family day out will take your old jumpers and turn them into Christmassy craft creations and is sure to be a ton of fun for you all.
Tickets cost £20 for an adult and child, or book all three workshops for just £45.
Visit www.harleygallery.co.uk to book.
The Harley Gallery and Foundation is based on the historic Welbeck estate and was set up by Ivy Duchess of Portland.