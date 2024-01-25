Eight Bassetlaw establishments have received new food hygiene ratings
Dunkin at Unit 1, Harland Way, Worksop; Mamma Giusi's at 18 Carolgate, Retford; RT EATS at Rt Fit, West Carr Road, Retford; Kidz Hub Ltd at Unit A, Harworth Park Industrial, Blyth Road, Harworth; Bircotes & Harworth S & S Club at Harworth And Bircotes Sports And Social Club, Scrooby Road, Bircotes; Shireoaks Smoke House at S81 and Dukeries Garden Centre at Worksop Road, Holbeck, have all been given a five out of five rating following inspections earlier this month.
And Royal Grand, at 61 Scrooby Road, Bircotes, has received a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating, after an assessment on December 14.
These new ratings mean that of Bassetlaw's 187 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 183 (98 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.