News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING

Edwinstowe and the Dukeries Lions Club say thank you for helping them raise £8,000 in December

Santa, with the help of the Edwinstowe and the Dukeries Lions Club, collected nearly £8,000 in donations during December.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 10th Jan 2024, 13:04 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 13:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The money will be used around the local communities.

Jon Yarwood, club secretary, said: “The weather was truly shocking but we never gave in and did our best to visit as many people as possible, I am sure that it put a smile on the faces of the young and old kids, and if you were a good boy or girl you got a smile and a Freddo.

“After a brief rest we start again organising fundraisers throughout the year, we plan to do at least one quiz, one race night, and, of course, a bigger and better fashion show.”

Santa collected nearly £8,000 in donations in DecemberSanta collected nearly £8,000 in donations in December
Santa collected nearly £8,000 in donations in December
Read More
Worksop chocolate factory workers end seven week strike over pay
Most Popular

The club is now appealing for new members and sponsors.

“Businesses who want to support us financially or by keeping their workforce up to date with what we are doing can put a collection tin in their reception, shop pub or cafe, it all helps.”

Related topics:Edwinstowe