Edwinstowe and the Dukeries Lions Club say thank you for helping them raise £8,000 in December
The money will be used around the local communities.
Jon Yarwood, club secretary, said: “The weather was truly shocking but we never gave in and did our best to visit as many people as possible, I am sure that it put a smile on the faces of the young and old kids, and if you were a good boy or girl you got a smile and a Freddo.
“After a brief rest we start again organising fundraisers throughout the year, we plan to do at least one quiz, one race night, and, of course, a bigger and better fashion show.”
The club is now appealing for new members and sponsors.
“Businesses who want to support us financially or by keeping their workforce up to date with what we are doing can put a collection tin in their reception, shop pub or cafe, it all helps.”