Edwinstowe and the Dukeries Lions Club say thank you for helping them raise £8,000 in December

Santa, with the help of the Edwinstowe and the Dukeries Lions Club, collected nearly £8,000 in donations during December.

The money will be used around the local communities.

Jon Yarwood, club secretary, said: “The weather was truly shocking but we never gave in and did our best to visit as many people as possible, I am sure that it put a smile on the faces of the young and old kids, and if you were a good boy or girl you got a smile and a Freddo.

“After a brief rest we start again organising fundraisers throughout the year, we plan to do at least one quiz, one race night, and, of course, a bigger and better fashion show.”

The club is now appealing for new members and sponsors.