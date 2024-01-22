A new card and gift shop has opened in Worksop’s Priory Shopping Centre just weeks after the closure of Cardzone.

Priory Cards a new card shop opens in the Priory Centre, Worksop. Alison Galley and Ruth Smith.

Former colleagues Allison Galley and Ruth Smith, who managed Cardzone in the Priory Centre decided to take their fate into their own hands and open their own shop after being made redundant.

Priory Cards in unit 8, opposite Iceland and B&M, opened today (January 22) and the pair are confident Worksop residents will support their new venture.

Allison said: “It was stressful when we found out Cardzone was closing but we had worked their together for three years and knew we worked well together and knew what worked and that their was a real need for a card shop in Worksop.

"We have had so much support from friends and family and all of our old customers keep asking when we are opening. Everyone is 100 per cent behind us.

"We really enjoyed having a chat and banter with our customers and we are looking forward to creating that warm welcoming environment for our old customers and new customers.

"We just need to get the word out there and hope residents will support a new local business.

"We can’t wait to open now.”

The shop will stock a range of greetings cards, gifts and gift wrapping for all occasions and a selection of Thornton’s chocolates.

Cllr Jo White, Deputy Leader, and Cabinet Member for Business and Skills said: “We welcome another new tenant to Worksop’s Priory Centre and wish Priory Cards success with their business.

“The re-development of the Priory Centre is part of wider plans to bring new life into the town centre, helping to encourage new investment and attract more visitors.

“I am delighted that Priory Cards are coming to the Priory Centre and encourage shoppers to come in to see what they have on offer”.

The council took ownership of the Priory Centre last year and announced, along with its leisure partners BPL, the creation of a town centre facility that mixes retail, entertainment, and leisure.