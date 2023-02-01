Dr Simon Taylor, who led the rally, called the day a “great success”, which raised a total of £130 for the Royal College of Nursing strike fund.

The Worksop-born GP and councillor Jo White, deputy leader for Bassetlaw Council and Labour’s Parliamentary Candidate for Bassetlaw, gave speeches “about the excess deaths in the NHS due to its collapse”.

The former Army doctor stated he frequently uses Basssetlaw Hospital for his patients at his Gainsborough doctors practice. In a previous statement he said it was quicker to give patients emergency healthcare in warzones than it is currently in the NHS.

Dr Taylor has repeatedly called on Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith to take action to save the NHS. Mr Clarke-Smith has previously alleged Dr Taylor is a “Labour activist”, and said the protest was a “cheap party political stunt”.

The GP said he has written to the Free Speech Union to invite Mr Clarke-Smith to call a meeting and debate with him. He claims he has yet had “no response”.

Dr Simon Taylor and councillor Jo White led a rally outside Bassetlaw Hospital on January 27.

A protest saw the launch of a petition.