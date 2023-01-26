Doncaster firm chosen to manage warehousing sites across Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire including Worksop

The Carlton Forest Group, based in Worksop and North Nottinghamshire, appointed Barnsdales FM after a competitive tender process.

Barnsdales FM will take on the exclusive responsibility for the service and maintenance of four sites across two counties, which are a total of 1.3 million ft² combined.

The appointment comes on the back of several recent high-profile successes for Barnsdales, including The Highfield Group and iPort - the UK’s most advanced multimodal logistics hub.

Gareth Farmer, director of facilities management at Barnsdales FM, said: “This is a great addition to the growing portfolio of clients for Barnsdales Facilities Management, especially as the logistics sector contributes £139 billion Gross Value Added (GVA) to the UK economy every year.

"It’s a sector that has shown incredible resilience, despite the impact that the pandemic and Brexit have had on haulage and supply chains.

“I’m thrilled that Barnsdales FM has been awarded this contract and we’ll ensure that the four sites in Worksop, Tuxford, Bawtry and Hellaby are expertly maintained and managed.”

Paul Scanlon, chief operating officer at Carlton Forest Group, said: “These four sites provide racked and bulk storage with products ranging from furniture, food, packaging and non-food retail.