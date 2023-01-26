Helping past offenders turn their lives around has been key to helping reduce crime in Sherwood Forest area

Theft from the person, theft from and of motor vehicles, burglary and robbery have all fallen significantly – between 30 per cent and 52 per cent – across the district when compared to the pre-Covid period and since the introduction of an operation to tackle drug-related crime.

Shoplifting has also followed the same downward trend in recent months.

Nottinghamshire Police’s Newark & Sherwood neighbourhood policing team, whose patch includes Ollerton, Edwinstowe, Clipstone and Rainworth, have focused on positive engagement as a way of tackling crime, both in the short and long-term.

Inspector Matt Ward, district commander for Newark and Sherwood

One aspect has seen officers work closely with the probation service to help drug users who have committed crime turn their lives around.

And the area is now starting to see the benefits of this work – by helping keep former offenders on the right path and punishing those who don’t.

Insp Matt Ward, Newark & Sherwood district commander, said: “An officer is allocated to maintain regular contact with the individual, so they receive the right support, including obtaining opiate replacement treatment, registering for housing, seeking mental health support as well as other things.

“Some of the people we’ve worked with who we used to see go out and commit double figure shop thefts a week are now managing to stay out of trouble, which can only be a good thing for the area.

“Of course, some have slipped up and have been brought back before the courts, but we’ve been able to say they’re working with us and are doing well, so they’ve received a community sentence, as opposed to a custodial one.

“This work has also led to some key individuals who didn’t want to work with us being locked up, while also keeping people from offending as much as before, which has definitely been key to reducing crime in the short-term.