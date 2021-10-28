The awards, which usually take place annually, were postponed in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

As a result, while more than 3,000 employees of DBTH headed to the Yorkshire Wildlife Park last month, the chief executive and chair of the board took the opportunity to catch-up on two years of celebration.

The successful nominees were:

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals colleagues enjoying a day at Yorkshire Wildlife Park with their families last month during the annual awards ceremony.

- Star of the Year 2020: Kay Cotton

- Star of the Year 2019: Helen Bird

- Wellbeing hero: Nicol Whiteside

- Patient Champion: Michael Fiedor

- Apprentice of the Year: Pearl Dzapasi

- Redeployed Hero: Lucy Nagy

- Unsung Hero: Cesar Moreno

- Mentor of the Year: Rebecca Blanshard

- Student of the Year: Ehthayoumoo Myint

- Embracing change: People & Organisational Development team

- Team of the Year 2019: Ward S12 (presented retrospectively)

- Team of the Year 2020: Swabbing team

- Outstanding contribution: Respiratory, Department of Critical Care and Intensive Treatment Unit

Suzy Brain England OBE, Trust chair, said: “During the past year, we have faced challenging and turbulent times as a trust.

“To see the exceptional achievements of our colleagues despite this is remarkable. The Star Awards exist not only to recognise the hard work of our colleagues, but also to bring together our community and inspire one another.

“We are fortunate to be surrounded by many brave and selfless people who embody everything we stand for as a Trust.

“The event came at the perfect time to congratulate not only those with named awards, but also the many hard-working teams and staff members working alongside them throughout the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The winners were met by Suze and Richard Parker OBE, chief executive, and were presented with a certificate, gift card for the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, as well as booked on a special experience within the park.

The event was sponsored by various companies and organisations who generously offer their support every year to help celebrate the local heroes of healthcare.

The Trust also received a very special donation from footballer and local lad, Danny Rose, who donated £19,000 to DBTH Charity in April 2020, to be used for the benefit of staff.