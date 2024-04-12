Dog rescue sanctuary near Worksop's appeal for 'long-stay' and 'loving' resident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gizmo is a small dog who was rescued from the streets of Romania and taken to Mayflower Animal Sanctuary in Bawtry, Doncaster.

Despite being a mature and well-behaved ten-year-old, Gizmo's previous attempt at finding a forever home didn't work out.

His carers believe that Gizmo would do best in a child-free home where he won't come into contact with little ones.

Gizmo is a loving and loyal dog, aged 10. This long-staying resident at the sanctuary is seeking a forever home.

Gizmo said: “Every night, I dream of a special place in someone’s heart.”

The staff at the sanctuary are willing to discuss Gizmo's needs and requirements further with anyone interested in taking him into their home and lives.

Lorraine Mills, of Mayflower Animal Sanctuary, said: “Gizmo is an excellent assistant and likes to spend time in the office.

“He enjoys relaxing at someone's feet while they work on the computer.

“Gizmo is well-behaved and affectionate, and loves to be petted, pampered and rewarded with treats from time to time.”

Like most dogs, Gizmo does bark and can be a little reactive when he sees and hears other dogs.

To help him be more sociable and less reactive, Gizmo's carers regularly walk him with other dogs, and he is said to be making “significant” progress.

For more details about how to rehome Gizmo and support the Mayflower Animal Sanctuary, visit mayflowersanctuary.co.uk/ or call 01302 711330.

Lorraine said Gizmo is a “funny and loving dog”, and a “firm favourite” among folks at the sanctuary.