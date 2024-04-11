Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office forecasters are saying that the horrible wet and gusty weather of recent days is set to be banished.

Instead, Friday, Saturday and Sunday are expected to be fine and although predominantly overcast, there should be some sunny intervals too. Here is our day-by-day guide:

FRIDAY – the chance of rainfall is lower than five per cent, and temperatures are expected to rise to 15C during the afternoon. It will be mainly cloudy, but sunny intervals won’t be too far away, competing with a moderate breeze. A dry and mild night is expected too.

SATURDAY – a similar sort of day to Friday, with the sun trying hard to break through the clouds. There is unlikely to be any rain, and temperatures should again peak at about 15C during the afternoon, despite a moderate breeze. The Met Office says it will be cooler overnight into Sunday, however.

SUNDAY – the day is forecast to start cool but sunny. It will turn overcast from about 12 midday and although remaining dry, it will be much chillier than the previous two days with temperatures not getting above 11C and feeling less than that in a crisp breeze. It will also feel cold overnight into Monday.