Dog lovers join forces as family-run pet hotel near Worksop welcomes UK rescue group

Rex Pet Hotel is a family-run pet boarding business located at Shireoaks Hill Farm, Creswell Road, Cuckney.

The business, started in 2012 by Warsop couple Nigel and Louise Wetton, offers a range of pet services including daycare and animal grooming.

Denise Hardwick, founder of Doggy Den’s UK Rescue, was a customer from Mansfield Woodhouse before moving her rescue to the site.

Denise Hardwick and Louise Wetton have joined forces up at the Rex Pet Hotel site in Cuckney.

Nigel said when he and Louise first met Denise, she was working with veterinary links in Bosnia and other European countries.

Denise now visits Macedonia several times a year to rescue stray and abandoned dogs.

Nigel and Louise both wanted to be more involved and help.

He said through the coronavirus pandemic – due to empty kennels at the business – the couple had more time and space to support the rescue.

Denise Hardwick pictured alongside Jade Sheldon and Doggy Den's volunteers who had taken some of the dogs on their mid-morning walk.

Nigel said: “That is how it all started. Myself and Louise worked closely with Denise during that time, as the rescue group needed kennels and we had the space to offer refuge.

“Denise is a great coordinator and has become a close friend. We love working with her, helping how we can, and having the rescue on our site as part of the family.

“The rescue work is life-changing. It is absolutely incredible to see the time and effort put in by the team to help these dogs.”

Denise is passionate about rehabilitating all the dogs on site. Colin likes his ears scratched by Denise.

Doggy Den’s UK Rescue is run by Denise, with the help of site manager Jade Sheldon, volunteers and Rex Pet Hotel staff.

Since 2020, Denise has raised thousands of pounds with support from volunteers and sponsors, to transform old stables at the Rex Pet Hotel site into shelters for the rescue dogs.

Denise said: “We are now a permanent fixture at the site. I love being up here, working alongside volunteers, staff and the Rex Pet team.”

Along with supporting Denise, Nigel and Louise, who have eight dogs to their name, have rehomed Lulu, one of the dogs rescued by Doggy Den’s Rescue.

Lulu was rescued by Rex Pet Hotel owners, Nigel and Louise Wetton.

Louise said: “We now have Lulu here and she is truly part of the family. You would not even recognise her. Rescuing these dogs is life-changing.”

Sadly, not all rescue stories are positive but Denise said there are lots of great success stories from the rescue and rehoming process.

Nigel said the couple were both taken by Denise’s commitment to the dogs and her inability to give up on any of them.

He said it was an eye-opening experience to see the horrors that many of the rescue dogs had been subjected to but that it was fantastic to see Denise and Louise joining forces to help as many dogs as possible.

Louise said: “Denise truly is a red rag to a bull. She does the very best with these dogs and we are proud to be a small part of that.”

Denise said it would be great to have more volunteers from the North Nottinghamshire area to support the rescue group.

Belly rubs for Gitano after his walk.

