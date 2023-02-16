On Saturday, May 20, North Notts BID will be once again transforming Worksop into a Jurassic playground, with this fantastic day out running from 10am – 4pm.

The family friendly event is free for everyone to enter. The day will be packed full of fun, including performances, a Dino Dig, street entertainers and plenty of food and drink.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last year’s event saw hundreds of visitors descend on the town for a day of dino-related fun.

Performers at last year's event

The Dinosaur Discovery Day Running Order is:

Advertisement

Advertisement

10-4pm Dinosaur Dig 11.30am – 14:30pm – Live Dinosaur Performances 3.30pm – Meet the Dinosaurs & Photos