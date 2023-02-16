Dinosaur Discovery set to return to Worksop's Old Market Square
The Dinosaurs are coming back to Worksop’s Old Market Square as organisers announce Dinosaur Discovery 2023.
On Saturday, May 20, North Notts BID will be once again transforming Worksop into a Jurassic playground, with this fantastic day out running from 10am – 4pm.
The family friendly event is free for everyone to enter. The day will be packed full of fun, including performances, a Dino Dig, street entertainers and plenty of food and drink.
Last year’s event saw hundreds of visitors descend on the town for a day of dino-related fun.
The Dinosaur Discovery Day Running Order is:
10-4pm Dinosaur Dig 11.30am – 14:30pm – Live Dinosaur Performances 3.30pm – Meet the Dinosaurs & Photos
Speaking about last year’s event, North Notts BID Chief executive Sally Gillborn said: “The turnout was fantastic, and it was great to see everyone show their love for dinosaurs and the enjoyment that the activities put on everyone’s faces.”