Worksop set to host fourth annual North Notts Food Fest later this year

This annual event will again be hosted by North Notts BID, featuring a mystery headline celebrity chef, and located at Worksop Market Square.

There will be a great range of local food and drink vendors, stalls and demonstrations.

Teresa Bovey demonstrated recipes that could be easily cooked at home at last year's festival

A spokesperson said: “We also have an amazing headliner chef who will soon be announced. As a celebration of edible treats, a cornucopia of artisan food and drink traders will complement street food vendors, live street theatre, children’s activities and entertainment – truly a day out for foodies and families alike, allowing you to support local businesses and boost trade and footfall within town. Our celebrity chef will be doing free demonstrations in the main marquee from early afternoon with other chef demonstrations from 11am.

“The popular Carroll Brothers’ vintage fish and chip van will also be returning to its original Worksop home from Leicester’s Abbey Pumping Station museum and will once again be serving up traditionally fried chips for visitors.”

