To land the role, Travis Elvin, aged 11, who as well as being a chocolate lover is a keen golfer, footballer and guitar player, submitted a video entry in which he not only called out his favourite Aldi chocolates, including the Dairyfine Chocolate Buttons, but discussed ambitions to be a chocolatier in the future.

The competition saw hundreds of chocoholics across the nation share audition videos explaining why they were right for “the world’s sweetest job”.

Travis said: “When I grow up, I’d love to be a chocolatier. Last year I took part in a chocolate making activity in York, and also learnt about the history of it. Therefore, I’d love to see the other side of the chocolate world.”

ALDI Chief Easter Egg Officer winner Travis Elvin

Judges were wowed by the entry, calling it “charming”, with Travis displaying “an obvious penchant for chocolate”.

Travis, along with three other lucky winners received a selection of free Aldi Easter eggs to taste.

He said: “I can't believe this is real and that I have been selected. I can't wait to sample Aldi's new chocolate range and taste all the new flavours. I am also really looking forward to giving feedback on their chocolate, which I am sure will all be amazing."

John Elvin, Travis’s dad, said: “When we told Travis about the competition, he wanted to create and upload his video straight away. He has always had a love of anything chocolate and loves tasting different flavours and varieties. If there was ever an ideal job for Travis, this is it!”

Dawn Elvin, Travis’s mum, said: “Travis is over the moon to have been selected as Aldi’s chief Easter egg taster.”

Julie Ashfield, Aldi UK managing director of buying, said: “We received hundreds of applicants for this year’s chief Easter egg tasting roles, but Travis’s huge passion for chocolate really stood out.