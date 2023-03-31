2 . Mars

This is Mars, he is a one-year-old cross breed that came in as a stray. He is a super clever boy and is looking for a home that will continue with his training. He is looking to be the only dog in the home as he is worried by other dogs. He is strong on the lead but works really hard on his loose lead walking. He can be left for up to two hours while he is settling but this can be built up. He can live with children over 11. Photo: Jerry Green