Digital Easter egg hunts launched for Worksop and Retford so families to get together and enjoy a sweet treat

These free and interactive trails are available between March 31 and April 16, where Easter eggs can be found at eight different businesses in both Worksop and Retford.

Families interested in taking part just need to download the free LoyalFree app to a mobile phone, which will enable them to scan the augmented reality marker on posters to discover the 3D Easter eggs at each stopping point.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both trails will culminate at the Yum Yums sweet shops in Worksop and Retford, located at the Priory Shopping Centre and on Carolgate respectively - where a treat will be in store for people who complete the trail. The Worksop hunt commences at the Savoy Cinema.

Easter egg hunts are taking place in Worksop and Retford

Diana Kaponas, owner of Café Neo, who is also taking part in the Worksop trail, said: “It’s always such a pleasure to be a part of anything that brings our community together. Good luck to everyone with the trail and enjoy your treats.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stephen Snaith, general manager at Rondo Lounge, the starting point of the Retford trail, said: “The Rondo team is very excited to be taking part in our first Easter egg trail. We can’t wait to welcome some more little loungers as well as help boost trade in the market square.”

Sally Gillborn, chief executive of North Notts BID, said: “The BID is continuing to deliver free, themed interactive activities for families within North Notts. Not only are the trails fun for all of the family, they also encourage more people into our town centres, increasing footfall and spend locally.

“Since launching the LoyalFree app in the district we have had an overwhelmingly positive response from businesses that have taken advantage of the service to promote offers, events and interactive listings.

“The team and our local partners have gone to great lengths to create a memorable Easter celebration. We have even more exciting projects in the pipeline this year to bring family fun into our town centres and give businesses a boost.”

Advertisement

Advertisement