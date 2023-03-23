News you can trust since 1895
These 10 famous and fascinating faces all went to school in Worksop

Worksop College is one of the most renowned public schools in the country.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 15:06 GMT

From actors and television presenters to sports stars and historical figures, thousands have walked its hallowed hallways over the years.

But here are ten of its most famous alumni.

How many do you recognise?

These famous faces all went to school in Worksop

Richard is a TV and radio presenter, known best for being a former host of Blue Peter. Bacon grew up in Mansfield and attended Worksop College between 1989 and 1992.

Yorkshire Cricketer and former England Captain Joe Root attended Worksop College between 2006 - 2008.

The actor and dancer is best known for his seven-year stint in hospital drama Casualty. He attended Worksop College between 1995 and 1998 before going on to train at the Central School of Ballet from 1998 to 2001 and the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

