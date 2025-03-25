Different unchipped cat discovered as search for missing Retford cat continues

While searching for a missing cat named Fluffy in Retford, an animal welfare charity discovered an unchipped cat resembling her – as the tomcat is now under the charity’s care after being surrendered by its feeders.

Volunteers and owners had hoped they had finally located Fluffy, who has been missing for three weeks, but that hope was dashed when the cat they trapped was identified as Tom, a stray cat that has been fed by a Retford couple for the past three years.

The couple agreed that Tom needs veterinary care and a permanent home, which they cannot provide due to their resident dog.

As a result, the Nottinghamshire-based animal welfare charity, Beauty’s Legacy, has stepped in to help.

Tom is now being cared for by the charity after being mistakenly trapped in the search for the missing Fluffy.

Fluffy has been missing from Water Lane in Hallcroft, Retford, since March 3, 2025, and there have been no confirmed sightings, prompting rescuers to extend the search radius.

The charity has also faced a setback when a doorbell camera set up to monitor the area went missing, but it has since been returned.

The search for Fluffy, whose family is new to the neighbourhood, is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, Beauty’s Legacy has arranged for a volunteer to foster Tom, who is elderly and matted.

New poster unveiled for missing Fluffy in Retford.

While in foster care, Tom will receive rehabilitation and care until he gets the all-clear from the vets, after which he will be available for adoption.

Tom is scheduled to be neutered, microchipped, and groomed, and he will undergo FELV/FIV testing, which costs over £170.

He will also receive a full health check and dental examination while under anaesthesia, which may lead to additional expenses.

Lisa, founder of the charity, explained: “We are currently extremely low on funds due to the high volume of cases and veterinary bills we have incurred recently.

“Please, if anyone can donate anything towards Tom's care, we would be incredibly grateful.”

You can donate to the charity via PayPal at [email protected] by quoting ‘Helping Tom’, or through a bank transfer to account 53792468 and sort code 309089 for Beauty’s Legacy's Lloyds business account.

If you would like to stay updated and assist with the ongoing search for Fluffy, please visit: www.facebook.com/groups/1996803067446362.

Any sightings of Fluffy can be reported to 07502 693619 or 07866 026343.