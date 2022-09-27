It has also gifted sofas and chairs to the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust for use in Bassetlaw Hospital’s staff rooms.

The Bassetlaw Bereavement Counselling service is available to anyone that lives in the Bassetlaw area or for anyone who is registered with a Bassetlaw GP, and the bereavement counselling room plays a crucial role in the service that they are able to offer.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the majority of the counselling offered by the service was done in people’s homes, where they felt relaxed and comfortable, or over the phone. However, now the service has adjusted, and the team have full use of the counselling room, which encouraged this redecoration process to begin.

DFS, has donated two luxury chairs to the Bereavement Counselling Room at Bassetlaw Hospital

Andrea Kirkwood, coordinator for Bassetlaw Bereavement Counselling, said: “The furniture that we originally had in there, even though it was padded, was quite functional and we were delighted to receive funding to have the room re-decorated.

“We just tried to make the room somewhere where people can relax, feeling safe and secure, knowing that it is a completely confidential space.

"The redecoration and the very kind donation of these chairs, has really helped us achieve this and I would like to express my thanks to DFS for their support.”

James Abram, DFS regional manager, said: “At DFS, it’s really important to us to give back to the communities in which we live and work, and we are honoured to have been able to support Bassetlaw Hospital with a donation of sofas and chairs for their staff room and armchairs for their counselling room.

“We hope that the new furniture will help provide a comfortable and welcoming environment for the staff who work so hard to take care of the local community, and for the patients and visitors receiving support from the hospital’s counselling services.”