Housing developer Casa by Moda has submitted plans to build 80 homes on vacant, brownfield land north of Turner Road in Worksop.

According to the application, the proposed development site will provide 15 two-bed and 65 three-bed homes with private driveways and gardens.

There will also be newly created green spaces, and footpath links delivering a pedestrian connection for students and families to Norbridge Academy.

Casa by Moda has submitted plans to build 80 two and three-bed houses for rent outside Worksop town centre. Credit: Casa by Moda.

According to Casa by Moda, build to rent properties are an increasingly popular option for private sector renters as they address many of the issues which come with renting a property, including the insecurity of short-term leases and landlords failing to make repairs.

The firm also provides residents with access to an app that enables them to contact a virtual concierge and access on demand services from logging maintenance issues to booking a dog walker.

None of the properties will require a deposit, and pets will also be welcome at no extra cost.

Rob Gill, head of acquisitions at Casa by Moda, said: “We’re excited to have submitted plans for this exciting new neighbourhood in Worksop.

The pet-friendly homes will not require a deposit. Credit: Casa by Moda

“As a long-term operator of the homes we deliver, Casa is committed to working with the council and residents as we transform this unused site into much-needed modern homes for rent, as well as deliver safe new pedestrian routes to the Norbridge Academy.

“Subject to planning permission, this neighbourhood will deliver a new generation of rental homes to Worksop, that put resident experience, health and wellbeing, sustainability and technology at their heart.”

If you wish to comment on the planning application, visit: http://publicaccess.bassetlaw.gov.uk/online-applications/.

Then search using the reference code 22/00462/FUL.