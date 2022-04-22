The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

3. Jason Clark Andrew Clark.jpg

Andrew Clark, 38, and younger brother Jason Clark, 35, both of Bilborough, preyed on six vulnerable children over a period of 25 years, subjecting them to horrendous sexual assaults and were convicted on September 9, 2021, following a three-and-a-half-week trial. Andrew was found guilty of three counts of indecent assault of a child under 14, indecent assault of a male on five occasions, attempted rape, sexual assault of a child under 13, sexual assault of a child, three counts of rape of a child under 16, rape of a child and indecent assault of a child. Jason was convicted of four counts of indecent assault of a child under 14 and two counts of rape on a child under 16. The brothers were also found guilty of jointly raping a child under 16 on two occasions. Andrew Clark was sentenced to 23-and-a-half-years in prison. Jason Clark received a 10-year prison sentence. They were also both added to the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Photo: Mansfield Chad