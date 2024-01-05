Decision to block Worksop children’s home overturned by planning inspector

A children’s home will be built in a Worksop neighbourhood after a previous decision was overturned.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bassetlaw District Council had rejected the plans to convert a family home in the Manton area, which could accommodate up to four children.

The planning committee feared vulnerable children may be harmed by high levels of crime and anti-social behaviour in the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local residents also raised concerns that a walkway next to the house was a known hotspot where repeat offenders congregated at night.

Bassetlaw Council. Photo: Mark Fear

However, the decision has been overturned after the applicant appealed to the Planning Inspectorate.

The government body said there was a clear need for children’s homes in the area, and there wasn’t clear evidence that young residents would be harmed.

The area is ranked in the top 21 per cent in the county for crime and anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nottinghamshire Police didn’t formally object, but said it could make some children’s behaviour more challenging for support workers.

The council has referenced a report saying more than half of children in care (52 per cent) had a criminal conviction by the age of 24, compared to 13 per cent not in care.

The planning inspectorate added the home would need to be registered with and regulated by Ofsted, who would also carry out a risk assessment.

It added there was no proof that a care home would undermine community cohesion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The application was submitted by Sal Integrated Care and was turned down in October 2022.

The building would resemble a typical family home, which would allow up to four children to lead independent lives at a time.

Two carers would sleep overnight on a rota basis.

Planning Inspector Stephen Normington wrote in his report: “I recognise that the council may have a perception that children who may occupy the appeal property would be exposed to crime and anti-social behaviour of an extent that would be demonstrably unsupportive of the use of the appeal property as a care home.

“I find that there is no compelling evidence before me to suggest that the appeal property would be an unsuitable location for use as a children’s home in land use planning terms.”