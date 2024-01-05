FirstGroup applies to run new 'faster' direct train from Sheffield to London passing through Worksop and Retford

A train operator wants to run a new, "faster" direct train service from Sheffield to London – calling at Worksop and Retford.

FirstGroup has submitted an application for the open-access rail service.

The new line would be the first direct service from Sheffield to King's Cross since 1968 and would give residents in Worksop their first London service in decades.

The plans would create two return journeys a day from London King’s Cross, calling at Retford, Worksop, Woodhouse and Sheffield.

The operator - which also runs direct services to London from Edinburgh and Hull - says it aims to provide ‘a faster link between London and Sheffield than alternative services’.

They also claim almost three quarters of trips between London and Sheffield are currently made by car, with a further nine per cent of trips made by coach.

Currently, lines to London include the direct East Midland Railway service which takes two hours on average, and a two-hour-and-twenty-minute route that makes a connection at Doncaster.

The application will now enter a consultation period and if successful could start by the second half of 2025.

FirstGroup CEO Graham Sutherland said: “We want to leverage our extensive experience of running open access services and repeat the success of Hull Trains and Lumo [the Edinburgh service] through this new route that connects London and Sheffield.

“The new service will help to drive modal shift from road to rail by offering customers a more sustainable travel alternative between the two cities.