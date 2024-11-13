Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young solo dancer Iris Sharpe has been crowned the winner of this year’s Worksop’s Got Talent, following this year’s final in front of another sell-out audience at North Notts Arena.

Iris, who competed alongside 11 other incredibly talented local acts, was crowned champion at the finals on November 8 and walked away with a bumper prize package, which included a £250 cash prize and performance slots at Gloworm Festival and the Worksop Christmas lights switch-on on Saturday, November 23.

Local choir, Two Hands, One Voice and gymnastics troupe, Elmfield Gymnastics Club completed the top three on the night.

The show, which featured celebrity judges, Suzanne Shaw, Jude Riordan, Yasmin Harper and Blade Siddiqi, raised more than £20,000 for national sight loss charity, Retina UK, taking the show’s overall fundraising total to £165,000.

Iris Sharpe has won this year's Worksop's Got Talent. Photo: Submitted

The star-studded event was also attended by The Chase star, Mark Labbett (The Beast), Waterloo Road actor, Liam Scholes, Big Brother housemate, Izazz Miah and Bassetlaw MP Jo White (Lab).

James Clarke, event organiser, said: “A huge congratulations to Iris for becoming our youngest ever champion and for blowing our audience away with her emotional Coldplay routine.

"The standard of talent this year was incredible and the feedback has been amazing.

WGT organiser James Clarke (centre) with celebrity judges (from left), Yasmin Harper, Suzanne Shaw, Jude Riordan and Blade Siddiqi. Photo: Submitted

"A huge thank you to our finalists and everyone involved for making it another fantastic evening of talent and fundraising and we can’t wait to do it all over again in 2025.”

The annual event, which showcases local talent to a wide audience, will be returning for a ninth year on Friday, October 31 next year.

The multi award-winning charity talent show has been a fixture for Worksop entertainment lovers for the past eight years – selling out each year woth 700 guests each time.

It has won nine awards and earned event organiser James Clarke invitations to Buckingham Palace, Downing Street and the House of Commons.

James was also nominated for the Fundraiser Of The Year Award at this year’s Pride Of Britain awards on ITV.

To keep up to date with all of the latest news, including audition details for 2025, follow Worksop’s Got Talent on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, TikTok and YouTube.