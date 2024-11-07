ABBA Fever to bring festive glitz to town centre Christmas lights events

Excitement is building among families across North Notts ahead of this year’s Christmas lights switch on events on Saturday 23 November in Worksop and Sunday 24 in Retford.

Organised by North Notts BID, in partnership with Worksop and Retford business forums, these free family-friendly events will bring jam-packed afternoons of Christmas activities, ending on a high with performances from popular tribute band ABBA Fever to kick off the start of the festive season.

Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive of North Notts BID, said: “Once again the BID will be delivering an array of festive fun across our town centres at our popular Christmas light switch-on events for the whole community to enjoy. The events also support our local businesses by increasing footfall into the town centres, as well as offering them the opportunity to showcase their seasonal spirit and offers ahead of the busy Christmas period on the big screens at both events.”

The Worksop festivities commence at 12 noon with a raft of stage and street entertainment throughout the day in the Old Market Square, including school choirs and other talented local performers. Families can enjoy shopping from a selection of stalls and treats from food and drink vendors.

With fun games and freebies also on offer, the day’s festivities will conclude with a live performance from ABBA Fever at 5:30pm, culminating with the lights switch on and fireworks display at 6pm.

Events continue into Sunday from 10am in Retford’s Market Square, with more than 125 stalls set to provide a host of shopping opportunities, fairground rides, family activities and food and drink offerings. Retford’s Christmas lights switch on is set to commence at 5pm - followed by a closing performance from ABBA Fever.

The event incorporates Grove Methodist Church's Star Festival, with a carol service on the stage at 10:30am before a packed programme of live stage entertainment. Santa will be on stage at 12pm, with further live performances taking place during the afternoon.

Throughout the day, attendees can enter a competition to be Santa's little helper and be chosen to help turn on the lights.

The Worksop and Retford events will also be running two digital reindeer trails, where families are tasked with finding Santa's missing reindeer in the windows of businesses across the town centres, with entries picked at random to win a prize for each trail.

Sally added: “Having hosted several years of family Christmas events, we’re always looking to expand how we can engage with local organisations and community groups to create captivating Christmas events. These, as always, are freely accessible and encourage people to visit local eateries and businesses while in town.

“Through our increased management of the stage performances this year, we’re particularly excited to see how the crowd reacts to the amazing performances we have in store.”

Harworth & Bircotes Civic Square will be hosting its lights switch on from 3pm-6pm on Friday 29 and a craft fair and winter wonderland, including Santa, on Saturday 30 from 10am-3pm. Tuxford’s annual Christmas market and lights switch on follows a week later on Sunday 8 December from 2pm-6pm in the Market Square.

Events in Retford’s Market Square take place on Sunday 24 November from 10am-6pm

Those interested are encouraged to visit the Facebook events page for the latest updates on the Worksop Christmas Lights and Retford Christmas Lights. For more information about North Notts BID, visit the website, https://northnottsbid.co.uk