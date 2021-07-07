Covid: Will people in Worksop continue to wear a mask after July 19?

We asked the question on our Facebook page, which received a very mixed response from readers.

Louise Wyld said she would continue to wear a mask even after two doses of the vaccine.

"I have also had covid and won't be taking any chances, don't want to end up back in hospital again,” she said.

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Andrew Corton said: “I would, in certain places. I know we all wanna get back to normality and out of lockdown. I do, but he's (Boris Johnson) lifting stuff too fast.”

And Jennifer May Hall said: “Yes, in certain places or situations. Hopefully people will understand that some still need to keep their families safe.”

John-Henry Hardy said: “I'm jabbed twice, have been for ages, have been exposed and not caught it since.

"I'll take my chances with normality again and just keep away from people coughing or sneezing all over like always anyway.”

Paul Nicholls said he would not continue to wear a mask, but added: “I do understand why someone (especially vulnerable people) would continue to wear them.”

Bruce Panks said: “Before they were compulsory the scientists were arguing they did little for protection and in many cases made infection more likely.

“After it became compulsory and people started wearing them, it made no difference whatsoever to infection rates… so the answer to your question is no.”

Diana Metcalf argued it’s a matter of choice: “I think if people want to remain wearing masks and being cautious they can.

"If people want to scrap the masks and head to the pubs for a day sesh, let them. Just be sensible and use your own common sense.”

Despite plans to drop most restrictions, including the ‘rule of six’ indoors and stay-at-home guidance, the Bassetlaw infection rate has risen to the highest number we’ve seen in months.

It rose from 139.6 to 198.2 in the week leading up to July 5, totalling 224 new cases.

But after warning we could see 50,000 new cases across the UK a day by July 19, Boris Johnson has said: “If we don’t go ahead now, when would we?”