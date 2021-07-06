Coronavirus: Bassetlaw infection rate rises to highest in months as Freedom Day looms

The infection rate has risen from 139.6 to 198.2 in the week leading up to July 5.

That’s 224 confirmed cases, with 46 cases recorded in the past 24 hours alone.

But despite the fact infection rates have skyrocketed not just across the district but across the UK, Boris Johnson said the final step of the ‘roadmap’ plan would go ahead in England on July 19.

The vaccine rollout continues (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

This would see the vast majority of legal requirements in England dropped, including face coverings, the ‘rule of six’ inside homes and work-from-home guidance.

The Prime Minister said this was possible thanks to the success of the vaccine roll-out.

Self-isolation rules for those who test positive will remain in place, however.

Updates on bubbles, travel and social distancing are expected to follow in the next few days with plans set to be confirmed on July 12.